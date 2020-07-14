VIERA, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools board members deliberated Tuesday over what safety precautions will be taken when students return to class in the fall.

What You Need To Know

Parents, guardians hold protest outside Brevard Public Schools headquarters



They say they don't want their kids going back to classrooms without mask mandate



School board meeting to discuss return-to-school plans, reopening date



RELATED: Central Florida School Districts Poised to Release Reopening Plans

Ultimately, the school board voted unanimously to approve its plan to reopen schools this fall, but it may be adjusted over time as issues arise. There will be a vote next Tuesday to accept or reject the superintendent’s recommendation to move the school start date from August 11 to August 17.

Parents and guardians gathered outside the Brevard Schools headquarters in Viera on Tuesday morning to protest a possible decision to reopen schools. Many held signs against the idea, in favor of online classes, citing the surge of coronavirus cases in the county.

Parent Tamika Hunter doesn't want her seventh-grader going back to class yet.

"Safety is first. It's too soon. The numbers are rising," she said. "It's a risk. You don't know who these kids have at their homes. It's like a chain reaction."

Leah Mallace, who organized the protest, said one of her biggest concerns is a lack of a mandatory mask mandate for students, teachers, and staff.

"We absolutely support the school board, but we just want it to be safe. We don't think they are there yet," she said.

The school board's plan includes safety measures such as thermometers in all schools, disposable face masks, face shields for teachers and staff, ample cleaning products, even a custodial strike team to disinfect schools if anyone tests positive for the virus.

The school system held a pre-recorded public comment session Tuesday lasting almost four hours with nearly 130 speakers. The vast majority pleaded for leaders to delay going back to school this soon.

"We really wish things would at least get delayed if we can't go back to the way we were doing them at the end of last year," parent Kimberly Shamperd said.

But some want to move forward, with conditions.

"We will have four high school-aged children who will be returning to school, and we don’t want them to be exposed to any unnecessary risks at the school. So we would like the mask-wearing to be mandatory for all students and staff at all times," Steve Ulrich said.

The district's plan also calls for providing emotional support for students and staff as they come back.