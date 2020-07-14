Walter Edwards has done business in the city for decades. His firm, Full Spectrum of NY, was a partner in developing a residential building in Harlem.

What You Need To Know

Black businesses have a tiny share of the contracts going to minority firms.



A new coalition of Black business owners has formed to try to diversify city contracts.



The coalition has planned a march to City Hall on Wednesday.

Edwards says Black entrepreneurs like him have been shut out of doing business with the city for years.

“It's always something to block us. If it's not resources, it’s experience,” Edwards told NY1. “We are the most examined, studied people on the face of the Earth. They do studies all the time on why we don’t have business and this, that or the other. What good are they if they aren’t going to use them and do something exceptional?"

Francilia Wilkins Rahim is the CEO of the consulting firm R. F. Wilkins Consultants.

“Black lives matter and black businesses matter because the only way you can support economic wellness is if if you have thriving business," she told NY1 on Tuesday. "Period. Point blank.”

Both her and Edwards are part of a new coalition of Black-owned businesses trying to get the city to diversify its contracts.

They are planning to march to City Hall on Wednesday.

The coalition analyzed city data and found Black businesses get a minuscule slice of the contracts given to minority firms.

Take the Housing and Preservation Department. Data shows Black businesses received less than one percent of that agency’s prime contract spending on minority and women-owned firms in the first three quarters of the last fiscal year.

"The amount of contracts a Black owned firm gets is essentially a zero," Scott Stringer, the city comptroller, told NY1 in an interview.

“There is a tale of two economies," Stringer says. "An economy for the status quo, wealthy white owned firms, at the expense of the MWBE community.”

Mayor de Blasio was just asked this week about getting more business opportunities for these firms. He said the city is working on it.

"We have to refocus our efforts on equity and we have to do a lot more with the M/WBEs," the mayor said.