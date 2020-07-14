SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has announced a new grant program for small businesses owners and nonprofit owners who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What You Need To Know
- Application period ends on July 27
- Businesses must be in San Antonio to apply
- Cannot have more than 20 employees
According to a news release from the city, the program is a partnership with the nonprofit LiftFund and $24.7 million is up for grabs.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges and disruptions to small businesses and non-profit organizations across San Antonio,” said City Manager Erik Walsh in a written statement. “These grants will provide relief to those struggling financially to help our economy recover and emerge stronger than before.”
Every finished application for the program will be considered and LiftFund will be administering the grants.
The funding amounts will be based on the number of employees, ranging from one to 20, the business or nonprofit employs.
The application period is open and the deadline to apply is Monday, July 27. You can apply by clicking here.
There will be five upcoming webinars to learn more about the program:
English: July 15, July 20, and July 22 from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.
Spanish: July 15 and July 20 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
In order to qualify for the grant, a business must meet the below criteria:
- Grant applicant must be authorized representative of business or non-profit organization;
- Businesses and nonprofits with twenty (20) employees or less including full-time, part-time or contract employees;
- Annual gross business revenue or nonprofit organization’s board approved budget less than $2 million;
- Located within San Antonio city limits and must be willing to remain within boundaries for at least one calendar year from the date of grant award;
- Business and non-profits must not be in the process of filing for bankruptcy;
- Demonstrate a loss of at least 15 percent of revenue for the period beginning March 1, 2020 due to negative impact related to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Business or nonprofit must be established prior to August 1, 2019;
- Businesses or nonprofits that received a grant through the Bexar County LiftFund Program are not eligible for grant consideration;
- The following type of businesses are not eligible for consideration: professional services, such as certified public accountant, architect, landscape architect, land surveyor, physician, optometrist, engineer, real estate appraiser, attorney, interior design, veterinarian; gambling/gaming businesses; national franchises; sexually-oriented businesses; payday and auto loan providers; liquor stores and businesses in which a City employee or officer has a financial interest, as defined in Sec. 2-53 of the City’s Ethics Code.
- Commitment to the Greater. SAfer. Together. Pledge.
- Limited to one per each physical address within the City of San Antonio;
- Only one grant will be awarded per business or non-profit with more than one location;
- Grant applicants are only eligible to receive one grant award.