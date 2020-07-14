SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has announced a new grant program for small businesses owners and nonprofit owners who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Need To Know Application period ends on July 27



Businesses must be in San Antonio to apply



Cannot have more than 20 employees

According to a news release from the city, the program is a partnership with the nonprofit LiftFund and $24.7 million is up for grabs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges and disruptions to small businesses and non-profit organizations across San Antonio,” said City Manager Erik Walsh in a written statement. “These grants will provide relief to those struggling financially to help our economy recover and emerge stronger than before.”

Every finished application for the program will be considered and LiftFund will be administering the grants.

The funding amounts will be based on the number of employees, ranging from one to 20, the business or nonprofit employs.

The application period is open and the deadline to apply is Monday, July 27. You can apply by clicking here.

There will be five upcoming webinars to learn more about the program:

English: July 15, July 20, and July 22 from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.

Spanish: July 15 and July 20 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

In order to qualify for the grant, a business must meet the below criteria: