43North's annual startup competition will not be happening this year due to COVID-19.

The board of directors announced Tuesday it has canceled the event and will focus on returning in 2021.

Due to the pandemic, the state is facing a loss of revenue of nearly $13 billion, so the group felt it wasn't the best time to stage the competition.

A spokesperson for Empire State Development said the federal government continues to delay providing the funding that state and local governments need to offset deep revenue losses and lead the nation’s economic recovery.

She said ESD hopes 43North will join them in calling on the federal government to act.

In the past six years, 43North has awarded 51 startups, attracting businesses from across the world to the Queen City, which led to the creation of more than 700 local jobs.