Depending on what school districts decide amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new backpack may not be a priority purchase this year.

But, new computers could become a hot commodity for parents who choose to keep their kids out of the classroom this fall.

It may be a good idea to wait a few weeks before pulling out your credit card, though. Florida’s 2020 Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday begins on Friday, August 7 and runs through Sunday, August 9.

Here’s what it covers:

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories ($60 or less per item)

School supplies ($15 or less per item)

Personal computers and certain accessories (First $1,000)

There are some noteworthy exceptions, so here’s what is not covered:

Computers and accessories for businesses

Rentals or leases of eligible items

Repairs or alterations of clothing

Sales of any eligible item in a theme park, entertainment complex or airport

And, with so many people shopping online, it’s important to note that shipping and handling counts toward the total price of an item.

Layaway sales of eligible items will be tax free, even if it’s paid off after the sales tax holiday ends.

More information can be found on Florida’s Department of Revenue Website.