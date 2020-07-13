CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — A SpaceX launch scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon from Florida has been delayed.

The company was scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying ANASIS-II, a communications satellite for the South Korean military.

But it said Monday afternoon that it needed more time to look at the second-stage booster.

The launch window was due to open at 5 p.m. Eastern Tuesday and last several hours, according to the 45th Weather Squadron at the base. Air Force forecasters said there's a 40 percent chance of favorable weather at the beginning of the launch window, but conditions will gradually improve to 60 percent toward the end of the launch window, which they give as 8:55 p.m. Eastern.

SpaceX also has another launch in the can: A batch of Starlink satellites was set to take off from Kennedy Space Center on Saturday morning, but about 90 minutes before launch time, the company decided to stand down "to allow more time for checkouts." It was the second time that launch was pushed back; a new launch date was not immediately announced.

When the ANASIS-II launch happens, you can watch it live right here on Spectrum News.