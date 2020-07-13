KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Local governments are rolling out economic relief for small businesses struggling to stay open in Osceola County amid the coronavirus pandemic .

Kissimmee Main Street helped the owner of Nadia’s Cafe apply for the Osceola Emergency Economic Relief Grant, which has $3.2 million in funds. If she is granted the help, it would mean $5,000 in aid from the county for her restaurant.

The city of Kissimmee will also distribute more than $213,000 in Kissimmee Business Assistance grants.

This is Belinda Ortiz Kirkegard the Economic Development Director for the @CityofKissimmee. She talks about a new website that helps merchants on what to do when it comes to safety and economic relief: https://t.co/RBWeYZbUYX @MyNews13 #News13Osceola #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EOQRz8Q6L7 — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) July 13, 2020

“So the idea when we designed the programs was for them not to overlap. All these programs use federal dollars, and so that’s why we say there is no double-dipping,” said Belinda Ortiz Kirkegard, Economic Development Director for the City Of Kissimmee.

Guidance for merchants :

Osceola Emergency Economic Relief Grant (Osceola County)

You can apply until: July 27 at 5 p.m.

Applications will be processed in the order they are received while funds last .

Kissimmee Business Assistance Grant (City of Kissimmee)