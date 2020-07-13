A Bay area company is grabbing the national spotlight by providing natural pain relief.

What You Need To Know

Company founder W. Caleb Williams featured on HSN



He says his grandmother made the discovery in late 1800s



Williams think the company is "just scratching the surface"



WEB LINK: RelieveIt

The company is called SprainGo LLC. And recently its founder, W. Caleb Williams, was featured on the Home Shopping Network. He appeared three times to show off his new natural pain-relieving foot spray, RelieveIt. Williams said he has his grandmother to thank for it.

"My grandmother made the discovery in the late 1800s and it's been passed down to my mother and my eldest brother," Williams said.

Williams said his grandmother was a village doctor in Trinidad and discovered the natural healing powers of the Caribbean Pine plant. But it wasn't until William's son sprained his ankle playing soccer that the family really re-discovered the plant's natural powers.

"My son couldn't walk after the injury," Williams said. "We applied the remedy. He had an overnight recovery."

Williams quit a successful financial banking position and invested his savings into the discovery. In 2017, his company joined the University of South Florida Tampa Bay Technology Incubator and began collaborating with USF researchers. Scientists confirmed the anti-inflammatory properties of the plant, that Williams said his family always knew was there.

"We've just begun to scratch the surface," Williams said.



Company founder W. Caleb Williams has been featured on the Home Shopping Network.

Along with the foot spray, Williams has developed a RelieveIt gel and RelieveIt topical ointment.

"We believe there are many, many maladies that this product can really help," Williams said.

He said he is also in talks with the National Institute of Health. They're trying to determine whether the products can potentially treat opioid and COVID patients because of its anti-inflammatory properties.

For more information, go to https://relieveitb4.com/