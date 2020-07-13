ORLANDO, Fla. — This summer marked four years since the terrorist attack at Pulse nightclub.

In the time sense, victim family members and survivors say the emotional and physical wounds have not fully healed.

“It’s like yesterday. It feels like the first day,” said Mayra Alvear.

Alvear’s daughter, Amanda, was among the 49 people killed in the attack, where a gunman also injured 53 others.

As some survivors continue to face rounds of surgeries for long lasting injuries, many are also relying on mental therapy and services.

“I think as time passes, the hurt grows even more,” Alvear said. “It’s always going to be hard missing our loved ones.”

Alvear says since the hours of the attack, she has come to rely upon the Orlando United Assistance Center . The center was created directly after the attack to directly support survivors, families, and first-responders.

“It’s a place we can still count on,” Alvear said.

“Part of the process is understanding what it needs to continue to evolve to continue to meet the needs of those who have been impacted,” said Ray Larsen, Vice President of Heart of Florida United Way, which operates the Orlando United Assistance Center.

Funding Dries Up

OUAC relied on an $8.5 million federal grant to pay for staff and free services, but that grant ran out long ago.

“The Orlando community, Pulse community has had to beg and scrap for every penny of resources we’ve received from the state government,” said State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando).

Smith said he now fears without further funding, the center could close.

He and others pushed for $600,000 from the Florida Legislature in this year’s session. The legislature in turn approved $50,000, but even that funding won’t come after being vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of a move to cut more than $1 billion from the budget because of coronavirus impacts.

“Four years later, what I’m concerned about is the unique vulnerability that the Pulse-impacted community is going through right now,” Smith said.

The effort now is finding a way to keep the center open long-term.

What's Next?

The Orlando United Assistance Center is running with funding from a co-op that includes the Heart of Florida United Way, Central Florida Foundation, Orange County, and the City of Orlando.

Orlando City Commissioners in December approved $1 million to keep OUAC open through 2020, but future funding remains far from permanent.

“The people still need assistance, they still need resources, they still need the support, I think the other side is, this is a community that made a commitment back then that it would be there and wants to be the type of community to be there to support them,” Larsen said.

“We are here, we are still suffering, this is not something that will go away and wash away like the rain, it’s in our hearts and it’s in our daily life,” Mayra Alvear said.