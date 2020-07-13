COLUMBUS, Ohio — In two days, 95 percent of our clients postponed or canceled their business with us,” said Karen Hough, founder and CEO of ImprovEdge LLC.

As many businesses have been forced to operate from home during the coronavirus pandemic, ImprovEdge is no different, but Hough says restructuring a service as interactive as improv has had its challenges.

What You Need To Know

ImprovEdge is a business training group that incorporates improv skills in its workshops



Ninety-five percent of its customers either canceled or rescheduled due to the pandemic and the company was forced to restructure



The company now offers 90-minute virtual sessions and teaches clients how to use digital platforms

“In two weeks when we first got started, we had to redesign around $3,000 worth of business.”

Her Columbus-based business uses improv skills to teach team building, diversity, and inclusion.

“We use neuroscience and psychology to underpin the use of improv to make this learning incredibly engaging and meaningful and unbelievably sticky.”

Once offering training options from half-day to 9-month in-person workshops, ImprovEdge now hosts 90-minute virtual sessions too. It also expanded its service to help its clients navigate the digital realm.

“We work with them on how to show up in front of the camera and how to deal with this online virtual world. But secondly, we also are tech consultants to them.” ​

And though the pandemic forced the company to shift its platforms, Director of Business Development Brooke Cartus said it touches on the same subjects that are even more meaningful now.

“There is no moment where improvisation is more relevant than in talking about diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Cartus.

She said part of ImprovEdge includes encouraging leaders to tackle difficult topics in the workplace.

“How are you having conversations about race, gender, sexual orientation with your teams in the workplace in a space of empathy and authenticity that's going to shift and move the culture forward and how are you going to develop trust with your team?"

And when it comes to the concept of a team, Hough says she is thankful for her own ensemble.

“I’ve never been more proud to be a business owner and to employ people during a difficult time. I've never been more proud of the people I'm lucky enough to work with.”