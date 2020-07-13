MADISON COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office are searching for 5-year-old Naomi Rose Herring.

Naomi is approximately three feet tall and 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair. Naomi was last seen wearing a black and yellow bumble bee dress with blue shorts.

Deputies were sent at approximately 1:59 a.m. on Monday to the Deerwood Inn near the I-10 interchange of South State Road 53, where the chid was reported missing.

They were told Naomi Herring was last seen asleep in one of the motel rooms at approximately 12:30 a.m. along with another child in the care of an adult male.

Deputies say the mother returned to the room at 1:40 a.m. and found the door but unlocked.

Naomi was not inside.

Deputies and a K-9 tracking teams from the Florida Department of Corrections are searching the surrounding area. Air support is being provided by the Leon County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the possible whereabouts of Naomi is urged to call 911 or the Madison County Sheriff's Office immediately at (850) 973-4001 extension 1.