ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, seven Florida counties have less than 10 percent intensive care bed capacity.

Orange County AdventHealth ICU capacity at 25 percent



This comes as our daily coronavirus case counts continue to set records.

AdventHealth's CEO Terry Shaw said their ICU capacities across their hospital system are running about 85 to 90 percent capacity. Shaw said they're prepared to make more space if they need more ICU beds across their 30 Florida facilities.

In Orange County, a state dashboard is reporting close to 550 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Adult ICU bed availability across all Orange County hospitals is currently at 24.93 percent. Shaw added ICU length of stay for coronavirus and the death rate have each dropped in half.

"We have adequate personal protective equipment," Shaw said. "We have a stockpile of ventilators, and we have an amazing clinical team that have taken best practices from around the world and put them into our treatment protocols."

Also, Shaw said AdventHealth also just got another shipment of the drug remdisivir in from the state, which helps treat coronavirus complications.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent Florida an emergency shipment of the drug wanting to help, but Governor Ron DeSantis said the state doesn't need it right now.