ST. CLOUD, Fla. — There's never a dull moment for students learning about government in one Osceola County classroom. Weylan Craig teaches the subject at St. Cloud High School and was nominated as an A+ Teacher for the way he encourages students to make their voices heard.

In Craig's class, talk about politics is welcome and encouraged.

"There's always something to talk about especially in today's politics — in today's political climate," he told News 13.

For more than a decade, Craig has been engaging his students at St. Cloud High School. He started teaching 21 years ago.

"This is an election year and I wanted my students to engage with politicians to get them involved to hopefully get them to vote," Craig explained.

We asked Craig why he chose teaching. He said, "I tell people quite often that my job is the perfect job because — one I like to debate and discuss topics, and government makes that really good. Kids seem to give me good feedback, and it works out well. It's a great career."

But teaching wasn't his first career choice.

Weylan Craig served for six years in the U.S. Coast Guard before graduating from the University of Central Florida.

"I was an air crewman on a plane so we would do search and rescue for people that were out at sea, and we also did drug interdictions," Craig recalled.

Teaching is where his heart is though, and Craig is keeping his fingers crossed that they're able to get back to classroom instruction for school in the fall.

“The discussions. The debates. That's what the kids like the most, and if they're enjoying themselves, I'm enjoying myself. Then, learning takes place."