ORLANDO, Fla. — The online portal for the Orange CARES Individual and Family Assistance Program reopens Monday morning after being closed for more than two weeks.

Late last week, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said it could be the last time it opens.

What You Need To Know

Federal CARES Act provides funding for programs



Portal has been closed since June 22



County is still reviewing previous applications



Visit the Individual and Family Assistance Program portal

The Orange CARES program has been extremely popular since it opened last month, with more than 28,000 applications and 21,000 thousand approvals.

The portal to apply for Individual and Family Assistance has not been open since June 22. On Monday at 8 a.m. people will get that chance again.

Qualified residents will get $1,000 to pay their rent and utility expenses. Some of the qualifications include loss of a job or hours cut because of the pandemic.

“This pandemic, I never saw it coming and it's different it's change my life,” said Orlando resident Wanda Jackson, a cashier who said her hours have been cut due to the pandemic.

Jackson said will be applying for assistance on Monday.

“It's been kind of tough, but like I said, we are a praying family, so we trust God, and trust God in the whole process,” said Jackson.

Orlando resident Wanda Jackson plans to apply tomorrow to receive assistance. @MyNews13 https://t.co/RKynnfsgo5 pic.twitter.com/MZ1qQ0LMdQ — Matt Fernandez (@MattMyNews13) July 12, 2020

If you have already applied for CARES program assistance, the county asks that you do not reapply. Any reapplication will count as a duplication & disqualify you from funding.

County officials say CARES is still reviewing all applicants.