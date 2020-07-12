MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Dunnellon man charges of attempted second-degree murder and arson after deputies say he crashed his van through a church, doused it in gasoline, and set it on fire.

People were inside the building at the time, but no one was hurt.

Deputies say Steven Anthony Shields, 24, crashed his van through the front doors of Queen of Peace Catholic church.

After that, they say he doused the foyer in gasoline and lit it on fire.

When deputies arrived, Shields led them on a chase until they caught up and arrested him.

In an interview with deputies, Shields said he felt called to do this as his “mission.”

Members of the church called the incident horrifying.

“Well, I’m certainly shocked and saddened, but not really surprised with all the hatred and violence going on in this world today," said parishioner Diane Campora. "God knows we need so many prayers to lift us up from all this hatred."

Deputies say this is why, unfortunately, it’s important for everyone to take extra security precautions and stay aware.

“It’s something that in this day and time we have to start taking very seriously and have to start thinking about," said Marion County Sheriff's Office public information officer Sergeant Paul Bloom.

“Maybe this is just an awakening for all of us to realize that it can happen in anyone’s community," said Compora.​

The Sheriff’s Office says they estimate damages in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, especially considering the woodworking and artwork inside the church that were destroyed.

The Diocese of Orlando provided the following statement regarding the incident:

"We praise God that no one was injured. We join in prayer for Father O’Doherty, the parishioners of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, our first responders and the gentleman who caused this damage. May we come to know the Peace of the Lord.​"

The sheriff's office said they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the church.

The FBI is investigating, in conjunction with several other area law enforcement agencies.