CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bars in Charlotte are struggling as they wait to find out if they can reopen during Phase 3 of Governor Roy Cooper’s reopening plan.

The Dog Bar in Charlotte has been closed down for four months due to state restrictions because of COVID-19.



Community members raised more than $10,000 to help keep the bar afloat.



The bar owner said he hopes they can open in phase 3 on July 17th.

The owner of The Dog Bar, Travis Bickford explained he has more outdoor seating than he does indoor. The only reason he can’t open and restaurants can is because he doesn’t serve food.

“The simple fact with me is that 80 percent of my capacity is outside,” Bickford said. “If we were allowed to open, I can make my inside seating capacity zero percent. I just pull the bar stools out and everything is outside.”



Bickford said even though he has not made any revenue for four months, he still has rent, property tax, and other bills to pay. A few weeks ago his business ran out of their reserves, and he wasn’t sure how much longer he could keep the business alive.

Then there was a saving grace. People in the area came together to fundraise more than $10,000.



“The dog bar community came together, so wholeheartedly, it meant so much,” Bickford said. “It meant the world to everybody who works here.”



Alicia Valenski was one of the people who donated.



“We donated at least $200 between the two of us, and we are trying to raise money within the community as well,” Valenski said.



Bickford said he hopes to use the money raised toward his opening costs, but if he can’t open then it will have to go towards future bills.



“With everything seemingly rolling back, we just wonder when we will be able to open again,” Bickford said.



Next week the governor is expected to announce what types of businesses will be included in Phase 3 and if it will start on July 17th.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the Save Dog Bar Charlotte GofundMe page here.