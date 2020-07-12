Child Care centers in the city can reopen tomorrow with strict restrictions in place.

No more than 15 children will be allowed in a room at a time.

Instructors, teachers and caretakers are required to wear masks, but children do not have to while they're on the property.

There will also be daily health screenings and limited sharing of toys and supplies.

Thousands of locations have been closed since April due to the pandemic.

Make sure to check your individual center on their reopening schedule and protocols.