MELBOURNE, Fla. — As times continue to feel grim with the coronavirus pandemic in the United States dragging on through the summer, a group of Brevard's most talented musicians, led by their artistic director, has made it their mission to lift people's spirits.

After five months of not playing music, Space Coast Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Aaron Collins says it was time to start getting back out there into "the new normal."

“We wanted to jump out in our community and be the first in the country to perform,” he says. “It's been hard for all musicians and all artists. Everyone in the world are struggling.”

It only took two weeks to get their musicians ready to be part of their "Space Coast Strong" concert series. Parking lots are the orchestra's new stage — the performances are drive-thru events.

“Arts in general so vital to our community — not only do they provide entertainment, but also sanctity of mind,” Collins said.

Collins went on to share recollections of going to drive-thru movies and how much fun it was. To him, these performances pay homage to that tradition and pave the way for a new way of doing things.

“This is a fun and innovative way to entertain and provide safety both for our musicians and concert attendees,” he added.

There are two more weekend performances in the series. On average, there is enough room in the parking lot for about 300 cars.