WORCESTER - Worcester's Department of Inspectional Services says they've responded to nearly 30 businesses in the last few weeks for complaints of not following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The city is reminding businesses and residents as places like shops, gyms, restaurants and salons reopen...they should follow all state and local guidelines... like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Inspectional Service's Amanda Wilson says they don't want to have to close businesses who are just reopening, but if people cannot follow guidelines they may have to.

Wilson said, "We are looking at the public's and employee's health and protecting that. The last thing we want to do is see the number of COVID cases rise and see what's happening in other parts of the country and have to black slide and close everything that just opened."

Inspectional Services is conducting periodic, unannounced inspections of area businesses.