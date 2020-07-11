MADISON, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - Some independent jewelers are staying afloat with a little help from Wisconsin lovebirds.

As small businesses struggle through the pandemic, some jewelers say they’re doing better than expected.

“I’m in the love business,” says Scott Chalmers, owner of Chalmers Jewelers in Madison and Middleton. “Everyone that comes to me is in love.”

Karla Doolittle started working for her dad at Marks Jewellers when she was just 13.

“You get to see old love, you get to see new love, you get to see love that’s been around for 65 years,” she says.

Now she owns the store.

At the start of the pandemic, Doolittle had to lay off her staff.

“It was probably the hardest thing we ever had to do,” she says. “That was not a fun decision to make, not an easy decision.”

Now, all her employees are back at work.

Meanwhile, Chalmers was supporting his employees through PPP loans.

“Whatever I could’ve done, which I have done, to keep them, working, keep them motivated, keep them paid, we did," Chalmers says.

Both jewelers switched to online orders. Chalmers started doing video consultations through Zoom.

“You know, thank God we’ve got the technology we have,” he says.

Once their doors opened again, the flood began.

“We started right out of the gates,” Chalmers says. “We’ve been extremely busy.”

Pandemic or not, people are still popping the question.

“We have seen really an uptick in the proposals because of [reflection during the pandemic],” Doolittle says. “You know, if you can live with somebody for 30 days without leaving your house…It is your person.”

“I think [staying in quarantine together] kind of put them in training mode,” Chalmers says. “Let’s see how we do, you know, during all this. See how we get along.”

For so many, this crisis has made them think about the bigger picture.

“It’s really made people stop to think, 'You know, we’ve been together for five years. Maybe it’s time we should make that next step,'” Doolittle says.

As things change day by day, minute by minute, not even a global pandemic can stop love.

“Life is not [to be taken] for granted,” Doolittle says. “You have to enjoy today because you never know what tomorrow brings.”

Both jewelers have instituted new cleaning policies. Doolittle has instituted a mask policy in the store.

Chalmers’ locations are in Dane County, where a mask mandate goes into effect Monday, July 13.

“We’re wearing the masks, we’re wearing the gloves, you know, we’re sanitizing…when you look at a ring it automatically goes in the alcohol, it automatically gets cleaned before it goes back in the case,” Chalmers says. “Which actually I like, because my jewelry looks wonderful every time it’s presented to someone!”

Of course, many couples are delaying their ceremony plans for now. Chalmers says some are still getting their wedding bands on time, in case they decide to tie the knot now and have a celebration later.