NORTH CAROLINA -- Two of Duke Energy Corp.’s largest utilities will ask regulators in North Carolina later this month to approve rate increases totaling more than $1 billion annually. The complex rate cases come at a time when uncertainty is swirling over a still growing pandemic, the economy is stalled and major questions loom over future electricity demand.



And the uncertainties do not end there.



The N.C. Utilities Commission that Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress will face is different from the board that heard the most recent cases just two years ago. Four of the seven current commissioners were not involved in the last rate case, including chair Charlotte Mitchell.



In an unusual step attributable directly to Covid-19 restrictions, the commission proposes to hear much of the rate cases for each utility in a single set of proceedings, which start July 27. Normally those proceedings would be separate, but state bans on public meetings have already delayed the hearings.



In an effort to make up time, the commission will hear four key issues for both utilities in common hearings. Those involve the return on equity the utilities are allowed to earn; the capital structure for each utility; how Duke must return to customers hundreds of millions of dollars in state and federal income taxes collected before those governments cut them in recent years; and plans for hundreds of millions of dollars more in grid improvements.



Those are likely to be some of the most hotly contested — and most expensive — items in the rate cases. But a number of other hot-button issues will be left to a second round of hearings that will handle each utility separately. Those include whether customers or the utilities should bear the costs of cleaning up their coal-ash operations and even potentially the fate of the coal plants themselves.



All this is complicated even more because at least some of the proceedings will be handled remotely. The commission has not done that with a major utility case before.



The stakes are high. Duke (NYSE: DUK) has already seen earnings suffer in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. It missed earnings expectations in the first quarter. And while Duke stands by its full-year earnings projections of $5.05 to $5.45 per share, that number is newly under pressure from the unrelated decision to abandon the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline.



Even before that announcement, a recent analysis of the outlook for the nation’s major investor-owned utilities listed Duke among the three with the lowest growth prospects over the next five years as economic conditions could force it to cut back on capital spending plans.



“This is definitely not the best time to go into major rate cases,” says Hugh Wynne, co-head of Utilities and Renewable Energy for Sector and Sovereign Research, who has co-authored several recent reports on Covid-19’s potential impact on utilities.



With the Atlantic Coast Pipeline issue putting more pressure on performance from the utilities to keep up Duke’s five-year growth projections of 4 percent to 6 percent, getting what analysts call “constructive” treatment in rate cases could be all the more important. Wynne says Duke could even face the possibility of cutting more deeply into operations and maintenance costs (including personnel costs) to support earnings growth — a difficult situation for Duke, which, like any utility, is adverse to red ink.



Perhaps one of the biggest uncertainties facing Duke Energy Carolinas, which is seeking a 6.3 percent rate increase, and Duke Energy Progress, seeking a 13.6 percent hike: How resistant may regulators be to rate hikes at a time of high unemployment and economic uncertainty?



Major power users as well as ordinary residential customers are struggling in the recession caused by Covid-19. And Duke acknowledges the difficulties.



“We recognize that there is no good time to increase rates, especially during challenging times,” says Duke spokeswoman Meredith Archie. “However, North Carolina homes and businesses are relying on Duke Energy, and its financial strength, to ensure that customers continue to receive a vital service during this pandemic.”



She argues Duke has already taken steps before the rate hike to ease problems for customers, including waiving late-payment fees and suspending power disconnections for overdue bills. The company has also sought to minimize the increases by measures such as selling securities to cover the high costs of post-hurricane and winter-storm repairs, which stretch out those costs and reduce hikes for customers.



But, she says, the company sees hikes as still necessary.



“The consistent and timely recovery of prudently incurred costs is important as we continue to reliably and safely serve customers despite these challenges,” she says. “It’s also important to note that many of the costs we are seeking to recover in this request were incurred back in 2018 and 2019 to reduce carbon emissions, strengthen the grid and improve the customer experience.”



Intervenors in the case expect the economic conditions to factor into the commission’s decisions since its aim is to find rates that are justified and fair to both utilities and their customers.



“The commission will be sensitive to the economy and the situations of customers,” says Chris Ayers, executive director of the commission’s Public Staff, an independent agency that acts as the state’s utility customer advocate.



Ayers’ staff has proposed significant cuts to the proposed rate increases.



The Public Staff’s proposal would cut the Duke Progress request to collect $534.4 million in additional annual revenue from customers to a $105 million reduction in annual revenue in the first year.



That would turn the 13.6 percent rate increase into a 2.7 percent rate cut in that first year. As special charges come off the utility in the next two years, the difference in rates overall would still amount to an increase of only about 3.8 percent.



The situation for Duke Carolinas would be similar. Its proposed increase of $464.6 million in new annual revenue would turn into a revenue cut of $272.6 million in the first year under the staff’s recommendations. That would turn its 6.3 percent overall rate hike into something like a 3.7 percent rate cut in that first year. Once the tax refund charges come off, the underlying rate hike would be about 1.7 percent.



The Public Staff is unlikely to get full agreement on its proposals from the commission. But a recent study Wynne and his co-head, Eric Selmon, produced for SSR shows the North Carolina commission has, over the last 10 years, cut rate requests by all power utilities it covers by 56 percent.



And that does not take into account the specific conditions this year. The Sierra Club, for example, is opposing Duke’s proposals to collect capital spending costs for existing coal plants and to charge customers the costs of cleaning up its coal-ash operations.



“Load has gone down, so are Duke’s predictions for demand accurate? How long will it take for us to recover in the state? All this makes it more challenging for the intervenors and advocates and the commission,” says David Rogers, Sierra Club Southeast deputy regional campaign director. “More challenging for Duke, too.”



There will be close to $100 million in rate revenue riding just on the question of what return utilities should be allowed to make on their investments — known as return on equity, or ROE. That involves an attempt to calculate how much of a return a utility will have to make to be worthwhile to investors and compete for capital in the markets.



Right now, the utilities are allowed to make a 9.9 percent return. Duke had proposed increasing that to 10.3 percent, which would be a big revenue boost. The Public Staff has proposed cutting it to 9 percent, which would cut Duke Carolinas’ annual revenue by $135 million and Duke Progress’ revenue by $90 million.



The staff has argued a rate as low as 8.5 percent might be justified, depending, for instance, on where the commission pegs the capital structure for the companies. The Carolina Utility Customers Association, a large manufacturing industry group, is calling for the rate of return to be set at 8.75 percent, says Kevin O’Donnell of Nova Energy Consultants, who is the financial witness for the group.



Duke has already indicated it is willing to compromise on that ROE number. A proposed settlement with the Carolina Industrial Group for Fair Utility Rates, another industry association, would cut the rate to 9.75 percent in return for support on its three-year proposal on grid spending.



Wynne notes North Carolina, while one of the toughest regulatory states on rate revenue requests, tends to be one of the more generous states on rate of return. Over the last three years, ROE in North Carolina has tended to be pegged about 30 basis points above the national average. With that average at the end of last year hovering around 9.6 percent, the settlement deal with Carolina Industrial Group for Fair Utility Rates would be well within the range of possibilities.



But the pandemic economy may roil the waters again.



O’Donnell says interest rates and projected returns in the stock market — always considerations in ROE decisions — are very low now.



Wynne says long-term rates are likely to be more important than current figures to commissioners, which tend in states like North Carolina to move incrementally. But O’Donnell contends the long term now looks like the present.



“No matter how you cut it, long-term rates are low and not expected to rise anytime soon,” he says. “We are at a pretty hard economic time right now and it seems forecasted to last.”



“The days of making 15 percent to 20 percent returns in the stock market are over,” he says. “Most analysts are saying a total return on the market now is likely to be about 8 percent going forward.”



Even once these issues are settled, Duke faces another decision that could affect its earnings. Duke Carolinas’ rates, under normal circumstances, would have been set Aug. 1. Duke Progress’ rates would have been set Sept. 1.



But the cases are certain to take longer than that to decide. Duke has asked the commission to allow it to essentially post-date whatever rate increase is put in effect and collect (or refund) whatever months of new rates would have been imposed on those dates over the 12 months after they approved. If rates are increased, this would allow Duke to recoup any lost rates.



The commission has not yet ruled on that petition. But it rejected a nearly identical request in a recent water-rate case. The commission noted state law permits a utility to estimate expected rates and start charging them on the date at which they would normally have been decided.



Unless it rules differently here, that could put Duke in the unenviable position of having to decide whether to impose temporary rates that could later be invalidated or simply forego what would be at least a few month of potential revenue increases.

