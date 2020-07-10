It was a warm welcome back to customers shopping inside the BFLO Store at the Walden Galleria.

And Natalia Vaquerl has reason to be cheerful.

"As an employee who was unemployed for a good three or four months I'm very happy to be back and working," she said. "It's been pretty busy since I've opened up."

The Walden Galleria opened on Friday for the first time since March after the state-mandated shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vaquerl is not the only one who's glad the Galleria is back in business. In the first few hours it was open, there were a steady stream of shoppers and others just looking for something to do.

"A lot of people like the mall. A lot of people like coming here walking around, shopping, etc. Just being out and about,' said Henry Cousineau, a frequent mall walker.

People who come will find several safety precautions. Masks are required inside and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the mall. Signs give constant reminders about social distancing with arrows on the floor directing traffic.

"I noticed that there's one way on each side so everyone's going opposite directions so this way there's not just clusters of people and everything like that," said Joe Caporicci, a shopper from North Tonawanda.

Most stores are open but a few are still closed. One can grab a bite to eat in the food court, but they won't be able to sit down. Mall officials say they've improved the air filtering system to meet the state's new standards for coronavirus. The mall also has modified hours.

"As long as everybody keeps their masks on and does everything they're supposed to do, I think everybody will be fine," Cousineau said.

For Natalia at the BFLO Store, there's comfort in the safety measures — and a sense of getting back to normal.

"I'm happy to see people coming in and buying our stuff because we've been closed for so long,” she said. So it's very nice to see all the faces again."

Even if they are hidden behind masks.