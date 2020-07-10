LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort on Friday announced it will reopen to guests on July 29.

What You Need To Know

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort to reopen July 29



Reservatios now being accepted ahead of reopening



New health and safety measures will be implemented



“With the Disney parks reopening, we are thrilled to open our doors again,” general manager Sean Verney said in a news release. “We are committed to providing a relaxing and revitalizing experience but doing so in a responsible manner.”

The resort has implemented a number of new health and safety measures, including enhanced cleaning across all areas of the hotels, physical distancing protocols at restaurants and other public spaces, and mandatory face masks for guests in public areas of the resort.

Guests will notice signs throughout the resort to help with new measures and social distancing.

“We’re ready! Verney said. “While much of the world has changed, our goal remains the same—to delivers a magical experience for our guests—and that’s what we plan to do.”

Reservations are currently being accepted ahead of Swan and Dolphin’s official reopening. Guests with room reservations will be able to access the Disney Park Pass system to make park reservations, which are required for entry. Guests must also have valid theme park admission.

Disney World begins the phased reopening of its theme parks with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Saturday. The following week, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot will reopen on July 15.