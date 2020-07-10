ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On Friday, the St. Pete Pier started a business marketplace, where visitors can help small businesses and support the city’s economy.

What You Need To Know St. Pete Pier marketplace opened Friday



Visitors can help small businesses



Reservations required until July 12



More Pinellas County news

Even though the pier opened up during the pandemic — St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman says it’ll give owners great opportunities to showcase their local goods.

“We wanted to have a lot of different offerings, and we wanted the people there to look different from each other to reflect our community,” Kriseman said.

Booths range from local art, food, and fashion.

“The beauty of it is that it really gives small businesses resources that otherwise doesn’t have,” says Kriseman.

Visitors will have to reserve a spot until July 12th.