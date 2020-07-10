KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Every day this week, the Osceola Heritage Park has reached maximum testing capacity in the morning, sometimes before even opening.

The Osceola County Health Department said they have seen a significant increase in local COVID-19 cases. In order to meet the demand they’ve re-allocated staff, have administrators working on the ground, and also hired more employees to help with contact tracing and investigations.

The Osceola County Health Department was doing 500 tests a day, they bunked it up to 800 and today they’re shooting for 1,000. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1m6fRt2Jvw — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) July 10, 2020

“And it’s summer time. So a lot of folks are wanting to get out of there. Especially the younger folks. They’re wanting to go to the beach, attend BBQs and family functions,” said Jeremy Lanier, the spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health In Osceola County. “It’s vitally important to protect themselves when they’re in gatherings.”

Days for testing at OHP have been extended. On Saturday, July 11 they will be testing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They’ll continue to test Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other testing sites by appointment:

Prescriptions Unlimited in St. Cloud

Sunrise Pharmacy in Kissimmee

Florida Dept of Health in Osceola County

Osceola Community Health Services (Tuesdays in Poinciana & Thursdays in Kissimmee)