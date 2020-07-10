MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Face coverings are now required in public places in the City of Mount Dora.

The mandate goes into effect Friday.

Masks required for public places



It is the latest municipality to follow other areas in Central Florida like Orange and Seminole counties, which have already implemented similar orders.

The resolution mandates a face covering that securely covers your nose and mouth without having to use your hand to hold it in place.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show more than 2,000 coronavirus cases in Lake County and 26 deaths.

This face covering resolution is seeking voluntary compliance.

Face coverings are not required outdoors.

There was a lengthy discussion at this week’s City Council meeting before making the decision.

"The approach should be to focus on people going into persons going into public facilities, so persons working, patronizing or otherwise physically present in a business, must wear a face covering,” officials said during the council meeting.

City leaders were looking at other places in our state like Orange and Palm Beach counties on how to draft their resolution.

Mount Dora's resolution also calls for proper social distancing of at least six feet apart while in outdoor spaces and public places.