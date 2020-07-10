MESQUITE, Texas -- Children’s books from the 1960s grace the table at Sara Alford’s home. She owned the kindergarten where Spectrum News anchor Todd Boatwright went to school in the early 1970s. Nearly 50 years later, it was time for a history lesson in the heart of a Mesquite, a Dallas suburb.

“This is my dad’s hardware store. My father bought this in 1934,” Alford said, pointing at one of the buildings located in downtown Mesquite.

More recently, the city went full-on with a revitalization plan to bring new life to those buildings, some of which date to before 1900.

“It’s something we’ve needed for a long time, and we’ve needed someone to come in that really loves this little town and wants to see it thrive,” Alford said.

One downtown shop already has a new sign and paint job. The city used a grant program to help store owners spruce things up.

It hasn’t been easy. Alford says some historians stopped by years ago in order to make recommendations and saw numerous car shops in the way.

“When they finished the tour, the report was, ‘Mesquite: Quaint it ain’t,’ so I guess that said it all,” Alford said.

Mesquite recently received national accreditation for its restoration efforts. The work is far from over, but with every new paint job and plant, downtown Mesquite is on its way to becoming quaint again.

“I think this is something that will deepen our love for this little city and preserve our little space in time,” Alford said.