GREEN BAY, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Just minutes after the doors of the 1919 Kitchen and Tap opened, the first customers in four months walked in.

The restaurant was one of three to open in Lambeau Field district late Friday morning. At the adjacent Titletown District, The Turn and 46 Below also reopened. All three have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

“It’s nice to see people back in the atrium and over at Titletown,” says Charlie Millerwise, the Packers' director of development and hospitality. “A lot of people have been sitting on the bench for a long time and it’s nice to be able to bring the general public back into Lambeau and Titletown. We’re really excited about it.”

Face coverings are required in most places and social distancing is the norm.

Also, be prepared to pay with something other than cash. Places like The Turn are moving away from those transactions.

“That’s going to be a big effort in making sure we keep everything clean inside of our restaurant and respect the safety of all of our guests,” says Sieeria Vieaux, The Turn’s sales and marketing manager.

The most recent re-openings follow the return of the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and the playground and football fields in the Titletown District.

Millerwise says team officials are evaluating the reopening process as it happens and are ready to adjust to meet the expectations of visitors.

“If you’re going to come visit the atrium or Titletown it’s going to be as close to normally as we can possibly make it,” he says. “Precautions are in place and we’re spacing tables out and we’re limiting our programming in Titletown to certain amounts of people. But we’re following what the CDC has said and what the NFL has said and trying to make things as welcoming as possible.”

Stadium tours and events are still on hiatus.​