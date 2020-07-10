ORLANDO, Fla. – Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue on Friday refused to apologize after he praised President Donald Trump during an appearance on the Fox News program “Fox and Friends.”

Several people, including Hispanic leaders like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Julian Castro (D-TX) and Lin-Manuel Miranda called for a boycott of the company.

We learned to bake bread in this pandemic, we can learn to make our own adobo con pimienta. Bye. https://t.co/qKHNYfkqCq — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 10, 2020

“I think that’s the first name brand I ever knew in my life, Goya,” Laura Pachon said.

Pachon said she supports the boycott and was disappointed in Unanue’s remarks.

“The way he’s addressed them as all of the people who come over from the border or people who are immigrants are rapists, drug dealers,” Pachon said. “You would expect the owner of such a big brand that represents a whole community within the U.S. to take in consideration the actions the president has towards minorities.”

Unanue called the boycott a suppression of speech and claimed a double standard because people did not react the same way when he accepted an invitation from former First Lady Michelle Obama to a 2012 Tampa, Florida event. He helped promote Obama’s healthy-eating initiative.

Unanue’s grandfather started the family-owned company in 1936. It is based out of Secaus, New Jersey and remains privately owned.