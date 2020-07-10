BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As Florida schools prepare to open in the fall, Brevard County held a virtual school board meeting Thursday to address their plans. But the Brevard Federation of Teachers is not convinced re-opening is a good idea.

What You Need To Know VP of Brevard Federation of Teachers wary of school reopening plan



Brevard teachers feeling it's not safe enough to return to classes



Brevard County school board's next meeting is on July 14

Brevard Federation of Teachers Vice President Vanessa Skipper says teachers are facing a harsh reality amid the coronavirus pandemic .

“A lot of our teachers are looking into retiring early but simply can’t afford it. So they are deciding between risking their lives or early retiring and not being able to survive,” she said.

Skipper says Thursday’s meeting, which lasted more than 10 hours, left more questions for many than answers, especially since the amount of COVID-19 positive rates are climbing in Florida.

“Our positivity rate is 11.5 (percent). Last month we were down to around 4 (percent), so we've seen a significant change in the past month,” according to Patti Seibert from the Brevard County Nursing Department.

According to Skipper, teachers are being left out of the statewide decision, and they are the ones in the frontline.

“We still don’t know enough about the virus. No teacher wants to contract it and bring it home to their families. No teacher wants a student to contract it, and it’s irresponsible because the state is not fully re-opened … (they) are insisting kids return to school,” Skipper explained.

District 1 School Board Chair Misty Belford questioned who ultimately should be making these decisions — the state or local school districts. When push comes to shove, should schools even re-open if cases in the state are spiking?

“All schools would go back to brick and mortar in August unless our local health deemed it unsafe for us to do so,” Belford said.

Even though the CDC recommends 6 feet of social distancing, the American Academy of Pediatrics says in classrooms, 3 feet of social distancing provides similar benefits to keeping 6 feet apart.

“Six feet is not necessarily required for in classrooms. It’s more of 3 foot so we are working towards that to maximize the classroom as much as we can,” said Jane Cline from Elementary Leading and Learning.

Still, Vanessa Skipper is not convinced schools will be safe and neither are the teachers, because she says it will be nothing short of a disaster.

“If we are going to cram students on a bus, two to a seat, and rely on masks to save the day, it’s going to be a disaster,” Skipper said.

She said there's a disconnect, because if school board meetings are held virtually out of precaution, why do policymakers think it's safe for students and teachers to be cooped up in a classroom?

The Brevard County School Board's next virtual meeting will be on July 14. If the public wishes to comment, they must fill out a registration form no later than Monday at 8 a.m .

Read the draft of Brevard Public Schools' reopening plan here: