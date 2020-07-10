TAMPA, Fla. -- As school districts work on their plans to reopen schools next month, Governor Ron DeSantis is pointing to studies which say children are not a main source of transmitting coronavirus to adults.

We've also heard doctors say COVID-19 does not affect children with the same severity as adults.

One of the international studies cited frequently about the low risk of children passing coronavirus to adults comes from France. But the research looked at serological tests on children. Those are the antibody tests, not COVID diagnostic testing.

Other studies, such as one from Germany, disagree with France's study.

Altogether, there's still not a lot of information on the transmission from children to adults.

"So if you look around at all of the tests that we've done and when we have the age, the portion that is in the lowest test portion is the under-10-year-olds. So we're putting into place other ways to get testing results from them and looking at antibodies from the discarded samples and try to figure this out," White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx said Wednesday.

Tampa General's Emergency Medicine Director Dr. Jason Wilson said they don't see very many pediatric COVID cases. But, they do exist, and when they happen, it's usually an infection transmitted from another sibling, parent, or within the household.

"We know that intergenerational spread is a problem so we know that kids and younger people giving it to mom, dad, and grandparents is definitely a problem. If we were to put them in with a large number of other adults, we would expect to also see those as well," Wilson said.

The concern among the medical community in the Tampa Bay area, Dr. Wilson said, is not reopening schools but doing it while there's still a high rate of community spread.

DeSantis said if a child has underlying medical conditions, school districts must make accommodations for them.