The Town of DeWitt Planning Board has approved a second proposed Amazon warehouse.

The future site splits the area off of Interstate 481 and Kirkville Road into two separate lots.

One will be a wetlands conservation area. The other will be for the second warehouse to support Amazon's move to Central New York.

It is expected to be a 112,000 square foot building with extra space for parking. The plan includes improvements to Kirkville Road that include left turn lanes at Roberts Road.

Officials say the new warehouse could bring up to 200 jobs.