FLORIDA -- Saturday is July 11, and for those who live in Florida, know that means it's free Slurpee day at 7-Eleven gas stations -- usually.

This year, given the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven is celebrating July 11 a little differently.

Instead of giving away free Slurpees to customers, they are giving one million meals to Feeding American, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

“At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927.”

But fear not, you can still get a free Slurpee through the month of July. 7-Eleven reward app members received one free medium Slurpee coupon in their account on July 1. The coupon is redeemable the entire month of July and allows customers to still get a satisfying cold treat on a hot summer day while still practicing social distancing in stores.