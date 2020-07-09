Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says New Era Cap should publicly explain why the company is deciding to “resize” its workforce after using PPP money.

The company came under fire Wednesday for its decision.

In a statement, New Era said it’s "resizing” its workforce to “new market realities."

It also said it will bring back a majority of its furloughed employees in July and August.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan says the company will lay off 117 people.

Brown says they should rethink that decision.

"To take money to help your business designed to keep people working and then to lay people off is the wrong thing,” Brown (D) said.

New Era got the naming rights to the Bills’ stadium in 2016.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the company’s name should no longer be on the stadium if it’s going to lay off employees.