Many gyms are not following the rules, and that’s putting people at risk, according to the mayor of Orange County.

Mayor Jerry Demings said he’s receiving reports that many gyms in Central Florida are crowded.

While Florida's Phase 2 reopening order allows gyms to operate at full capacity, the state says they must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

As Florida becomes one of the country’s new coronavirus epicenters, he’s concerned that people trying to get ripped could end up getting COVID-19 instead.

“In most cases, many of them are not wearing masks. And we are going to increase our inspections of gyms," Mayor Demings said during his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday.

He said all businesses should be following county, state and federal guidelines to help protect the people of Central Florida from the pandemic.

That means adhering to social distancing guidelines and requiring masks.

Orange County's mask mandate does makes an exception for wearing masks while exercising if the participants are social distancing. It does not specify whether the people exercising must be indoors or outdoors.