TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Their capacity stretched thin amid the coronavirus crisis, Florida's regional food banks are in line for expansion under a public-private partnership announced Thursday by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Here's five questions asked and answered about the new partnership and how it will help food banks across the state:

1. What are food banks?

In Florida, 12 regional food banks accept and stockpile goods destined for food pantries, which then distribute the items to the needy.

As grocery store food prices have risen because of coronavirus-related supply shortages and virus-related layoffs continue to mount, more cash-strapped Floridians are relying on food banks.



2. Just how busy have food banks been?

Through the pantries, food banks helped distribute 24 million meals in March and April.

Much of the food was acquired through an emergency USDA program that purchased food from farmers, many of whom saw their sales to restaurant industry players fall dramatically during state and local lockdowns.



3. What does the new partnership entail?

Anchored by a $100,000 Walmart Foundation grant, the partnership will help food banks expand their infrastructure and improve the nutritional value of their offerings.

"It brings together our small farmers, who have struggled so much during COVID, giving them an opportunity to serve their communities like they already do, but giving them additional resources to help them do so," Fried told reporters. "And then, working with UF and IFAS and our Living Healthy is also teaching how important it is to have our nutritional meals."

4. Which food banks are in line to benefit most?

According to Fried, food banks serving rural areas will ​be the primary beneficiaries of the partnership. Not only are rural communities served by fewer supermarkets — meaning less competition and higher food prices — but they are also often in close proximity to farms with excess inventory.



5. What happens next?

The Walmart grant could be a starting point for a broader reinvestment in food banks as the virus continues to rage.