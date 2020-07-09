ROUND ROCK, Texas – Anita Roberts and her family wanted to try something new for lunch on Tuesday and decided to try the Trinidad and Tobago Café in Round Rock.

“When we were thinking about what we’re doing for lunch—I’m not cooking! We have too many things going on today, so I’m not cooking," she said. "First thing he saw was the second item which was jerk chicken so it was over.”

To Roberts, this new find was more than a family lunch date, she also hoped to teach her son a lesson.

Tuesday was Blackout Day— people are urged to only spend money in Black owned businesses or brands to raise awareness for the economic power held by African Americans.

“It’s also important for them to see that we have African American businesses and we need to support them," she explained. “You should see some reflection of you in that business because you’re spending your money. Your money is your power.”

Power that she wants fellow black business owners and patrons to realize.

“Sometimes we don’t really know the power that we have and, especially now in this climate, we need to show people that, we do matter," Roberts said. "And, not only do we matter, but our dollars matter.”

Because to Roberts, a trillion dollars in annual economic contributions from Black people is nothing to sneeze at.

“My business supports other businesses," she said. "When you put your money into us, you’re helping us build our community from within.”