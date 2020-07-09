ORLANDO, Fla. — Now that schools in Florida have been mandated to open next month, school districts are coming up with plans to keep kids safe in their brick-and-mortar campuses. As they plan, the ever-present question will be "will these measures be enough?"

Measures being proposed include masks for all students and staff, plexiglass barriers between desks



Teachers may need special training to help students get accustomed to new conditions



Orange County teacher and parent Andrea Bowles is having a hard time deciding whether to send her daughter back to school.

“It seems way too risky right now, with the way things are and that makes it a tough decision for us,” Bowles said.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Sajid Chaudhary of Kissimmee says schools can reopen as long as they do everything they can to put physical distance between students.

“To keep the distance is a must to prevent or control this disease,” he said.

Some school districts have provided a glimpse into protective measures they’re considering taking, such as masks for all students and staff, lunches in the classroom, social distance markings in hallways and plexiglass barriers Orange County is considering putting between desks.

Chaudhary said such measure could make a real difference.

“Definitely — the kids can talk to each other across those glass sheets," he said. "I feel as many protective barriers we can choose should be used."

Chaudhary added it’s going to take some time for kids to get used to wearing masks and being apart from each other, so he suggested special training for teachers on help them acclimate.

“First, they have to train the teachers how to keep the kids at distance, how to educate the kids," he explained. "That should be the first step before opening schools,” he said.

Several Central Florida school districts, including Seminole, Brevard, Volusia and Orange County will meet next week to finalize their plans for reopening schools and which specific social distancing measures they’ll be taking.

Once those decisions are finalized and announced, parents like Bowles will be better able to make decisions for their children.

“I won’t know my answer, until they know theirs,” she said.