As New York continues to reopen after months of lockdown measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, catering and event venues say they have received little to no guidance from the state on when they can reopen.

What You Need To Know

Event and catering facilities call on governor to allow weddings of 150 guests





Believed if the state continues to delay providing directions families will resort to holding their events at home





Facilities can provide safety measures like ensuring continual surface sanitation and the ability to provide easy contact tracing

Joseph Bonura of The Bonura Hospitality Group says, "There are thousands of couples across the state who moved their weddings from the spring to the fall and are now in limbo wondering what to do."

Owners believed if the state continues to delay providing direction for them to safely reopen families will resort to holding their events at home; which may not carry the same safeguards.

“There's a tsunami coming in September that this state probably isn't really aware of," says Bonura. "People are going to get married, they could do it in a safe way, in a facility like this, or like any one of ours where we have dedicated and appointed safety officers, they're going to make sure the rules are followed, or you're going to see thousands of house parties with no rules.”

They are asking the state to allow gatherings of up to 150 people and to accept the safety guidelines they have recommended like making sure couples keep a social distance on the dance floor with designated dance spaces. Vendors say allowing them to hold events like this will ensure continual surface sanitation and the ability to provide easy contact tracing.

“We’ve put guidelines down on paper and presented them and have heard nothing back,” says Bonura.

While the event planning industry says it is missing out on more than a billion dollars in revenue, the governor's office says under Phase 4 reopening guidelines, catering companies are allowed to provide services at events, which will be capped at 50 people.