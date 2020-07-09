MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Fast food has been more popular than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to no surprise, Culver's has been the food destination of choice in Wisconsin.

According to a new study from TOP Data, Wisconsinites took to the Culver's drive-throughs the most since the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S. Rounding out the top five are Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Subway.

Per TOP Data, consumer tracking data was analyzed as an indicator of frequent visits to fast food locations. More people have turned to drive-throughs due to social distancing and contactless service.

Sonic was listed the fan-favorite for most of the states across the country. Wendy’s and Taco Bell tied for second.

