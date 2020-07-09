The Broadway Market is a staple in Buffalo, and has been for many years. After deciding to leave the market, the owners of Chrusciki Bakery say they are sad to say goodbye to their home of three decades, but are excited for this sweet new chapter.

What You Need To Know

Chrusciki Bakery is leaving Broadway Market after 33 years

Owners say it was a financial decision

Broadway Market says they're sad to see them go, but supports the decision

"We will very much miss the Broadway Market because that's where we're from," said Ania Duchon, one of Chrusciki Bakery’s owners.

Duchon says the reason they decided to pack up the cake batter was a financial one. They say, in their opinion, the market doesn't attract the same volume as it used to and wasn't a stable place to continue their business.

"It was a business decision that we needed to make, ‘do we stay, do we go?’ Our roots are here, we want to stay, but financially it just didn't make sense," Duchon said.

Officials from the Broadway Market say they’re sad to see Chrusciki go, but they feel like the market has maintained itself since it started. They admit that since COVID-19, volume has decreased.

"We're a supermarket so obviously people are shopping but people are still uncomfortable coming in to big spaces, but we have social distancing in place, everyone has to wear a mask, sanitizing stations. We hope with events and new vendors that will bring people in," said Kathleen Peterson, the Broadway Market co-manager.

For anyone who has a sweet tooth, don't worry: the family-owned business still has their location in Lancaster and they're opening up a new shop in Clarence.

"We will have a full bakery and cafe and Polish kitchen where you can come in and build your own pierogi bowl, and a full bar with polish vodkas and beers," Duchon added.