BRADENTON, Fla. — A 62-year-old Manatee County pastor and his three sons are facing federal charges after authorities said they sold a product as a coronavirus cure.

But authorities said that did not stop Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons, Jonathan Grenon, 34, Jordan Grenon, 26, and Joseph Grenon, 32, from selling a toxic, bleach-like mixture they claimed was a cure.

People were buying it, using it and getting sick, according to authorities.

The substance marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, according to a criminal complaint. A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but it was ignored.

The men are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and criminal contempt.

Mark Grenon, seen here in a Facebook picture, and his sons are facing federal charges after authorities said the men sold a bleachlike mixture they claimed was a covid-19 cure.

Federal agents raided Mark Grenon's home on Wednesday.

The Grenons marketed the bleach-mixture as not only a coronavirus cure but also a cure for cancer, autism, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease and AIDS, according to the complaint.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the solution sold by the Grenons becomes a bleach when ingested that is typically used for such things as treating textiles, industrial water, pulp and paper.

Authorities said drinking bleach can be fatal.

The men face face a maximum of between 14 and more than 17 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.