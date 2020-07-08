One could argue that summer in Buffalo is synonymous with hot weather and large crowds consuming a lot of food. But, COVID has taken a big bite out of an annual tradition, the Taste of Buffalo, which will now take place virtually due to the pandemic.

What You Need To Know Taste of Buffalo at Home is Saturday and Sunday July 11-12



Events kick off at 11 a.m. on the Taste's Facebook page



Browse through the virtual guide and order take out

"Truthfully, my staff and I were talking and we are disappointed it's not going to be what it was," Hillary Collura, co-owner of Sidelines, said.

It's Sideline's sixth year participating in the Taste, now changed to the Taste of Buffalo at Home. Despite their disappointment, they did find the cherry on top.

#Buffalo today my goal is to make you drool. This weekend is the @tasteofbuffalo! Info on how to get some of this on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/nzTt43lQIJ — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) July 8, 2020

"Considering the circumstances, we were able to add on our chicken fingers, which we don't normally make," Collura said. "It's one of our most popular items."

Sidelines is also offering their deep fried pickle spears and something else mouthwatering.

"So we have our chicken wontons, which are chicken, cream cheese and jalapenos, all wrapped individually, deep fried and served with our chili-lime dipping sauce," Collura explained.

So how can you get your mouth on these items? Unfortunately this year, it's not as simple as walking around Niagara Square. You'll head online and browse through what you'd like to pick up.

"This is our 36th year and we had our traditional Taste of Buffalo Festival down from scratch. We basically had to reinvent it this past couple of months," Erin Collins, chair of Taste of Buffalo at Home, said.

So, how does it work?



🍴For starters, head to the Taste's website: https://t.co/IBaRCmLmrw



🍴 Choose from the 35 vendors or 5 wineries



🍴 Pick it up — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) July 8, 2020

Facebook Live events kick off both days at 11 a.m. with music and cooking demonstrations. Another change is tickets are virtual and optional to purchase, but that money goes to FeedMore WNY. The separation of all of us, actually has a couple of silver linings. Mother Nature doesn't matter and more people can participate.

"With the online programming we have, if you don't live in Buffalo, you can still tune in and catch one of the cooking demos, or maybe your kids can learn how to make something," Collins said.

There will be only 35 vendors participating, about half the number that normally take part. There are five wineries and you can also pick up some Taste Takeout items at your local Tops Friendly Market.

"First we've got a mac and cheese with three different toppings," Kathy Sautter, Public and Media Relations manager for Tops Friendly Markets said. "It's family sized."

Pizza, summer salads, key lime pie, strawberry shortcake, are you drooling yet?

Virtual 🎟️ are available for purchase. That money benefits @feedmorewny



Info: https://t.co/eSWPKy54Qb — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) July 8, 2020

"We actually have those now through July 18," Sautter said. "They are in our cafe area or our grab and go area."

The goal was simple, help local restaurants that have been struggling during the pandemic. Even their entry fees have been reimbursed for this year, or rolled over for next year.

"Anything people can do is totally appreciated," Collura added. "The restaurants through this time, we've been open, we've been cooking food and we just appreciate everybody."