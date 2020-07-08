ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando is transforming its large parking lot into a drive-in movie experience complete with food trucks and fireworks.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld to hold new event this weekend



"Flicks & Fireworks" is a drive-in movie experience



Event runs July 10- 12



Different movie to be shown each night

For this weekend only, SeaWorld will hold a brand-new event called "Flicks & Fireworks."

Food trucks featuring locally-sourced items will begin service at 7:45 p.m. Visitors can then enjoy the park's fireworks display at 9 p.m. A movie will cap off the evening shortly after the fireworks.

Shark Tale will be shown on July 10. Rounding out the film lineup are A Dog's Purpose on July 11 and The Karate Kid on July 12.

The event will cost $50 per vehicle, with a 20 percent discount for annual passholders.

For more information about the event, visit http://seaworld.com/orlando.