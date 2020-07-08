MOUNT DORA, Fla. — City officials Tuesday celebrated the re-opening of the 4th Avenue Docks after an extensive restoration that cost taxpayers more than $50,000.

Mount Dora City Council members, Mayor Cathy Hoechst, city staffers and others marked the milestone with a ribbon cutting at the destination overlooking Lake Dora.

Storms that hammered Lake County last fall damaged the docks by breaking welds, “leaving a few of the docks free-floating," said Lisa McDonald, a city spokeswoman

“They were repaired with spot welds, but those didn’t hold,” McDonald told Spectrum News 13 on Tuesday.

The Mount Dora City Council had an expenditure of $52,278 on May 5, for an extensive restoration of the 4th Avenue Docks.

“Repair work was completed on the docks in June that included installation of new pipe hinges on the floating docks and pylons used to hold the floating docks in place,” McDonald said in a statement.

Rusty Anchor Tours has resumed tours from the docks.