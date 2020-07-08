LEESBURG, Fla. — A 57-year-old Atlanta man is being held without bond in the Lake County Jail, accused of killing two women whose remains were found inside a charred mobile home where he used to live near Leesburg.

Investigators said James Keith Porteous “had previously lived with the victims as a family,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. Lake County records show Porteous filed a lawsuit in November against two women who lived in a trailer he owned without his permission on East Dale Street in the Lakeside Village Mobile Park.

Porteous is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Sgt. Fred Jones with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman from East Dale Street called 911 at 8:40 a.m. and said, “I have been shot,” a Sheriff’s Office report said.

Deputies responded to a mobile home on East Dale Street in the Lakeside Village Mobile Park at 8:41 a.m.

A man later identified as Porteous was seen coming out of the burning mobile home.

Lake County Fire Rescue extinguished the fire and found the bodies.

“Deputies observed the defendant, James Kenneth Porteous, walking out from the car port of the aforementioned burning residence. The defendant spontaneously uttered ‘He shot two people and they were inside the residence.’ “

Porteous told deputies they could find two firearms on the side of the burning residence. They found a pistol and two magazines in a recliner in the carport.

Deputies said they read him his rights, and he asked for an attorney.

“A neighbor provided a sworn audio recorded statement, stating he heard gunshots and went outside to investigate,” the report said. “The neighbor advised [Porteous] stated "he had just shot two (2) people inside and set [the] residence on fire."

Porteous allowed investigators to swab blood on his hands.

The defendant stated that "the blood on his hands was from him breaking the window," and “I hope the blood on my shirt isn't hers," the report noted.