New Era Cap officials have announced that the company will be bringing a majority of its employees across North America back from furlough.

They are expected to return to work between July and August.

"New Era Cap announced that we will be bringing the majority of our employees across North America back from furlough, with an estimated return between July and August. We are excited to be able to make this announcement after several months of uncertainty resulting from the significant economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our industry. However, all of our license partners, along with the retail sector as a whole, continue to struggle to find ways to recover. While we’re seeing some bright spots, it is now evident that it will take time for business to recover to prior levels. All of this means that we have had to resize our workforce to better align our operations with the new market reality," the company said in a statement.

