ORLANDO, Fla. — The Mexican Consulate of Orlando partnered with Florida Health to help test 328 people at its facility.

Event helped with testing outreach for Central Florida's immigrant population



Consulate will hold another testing event August 8



“It’s very contagious and it’s still a big problem,” General Consul Juan Cabines said. “This virus kills people like my mom. My family was sick in Mexico.”

The CDC reports Hispanics are four times more at risk of hospitalization than of non-Hispanic whites.

“We always think it won’t affect us, but some of my cousins got it,” said Grasiella Rios, who was among those tested at the consulate Tuesday.

The event also helped reach out and test Central Florida’s immigrant population.

“Our immigrant community is afraid to seek medical care, they’re afraid to reach out for resources,” said Janelle Dunn, Florida Health CEO.

Health officials advised wearing a mask, washing your hands and practice socially distancing can help prevent an outbreak.

The Mexican Consulate will host another testing event Saturday, August 8 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.