NATIONWIDE – Two Disney World annual passholders have filed a lawsuit after Disney incorrectly charged passholders for the months the parks have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The billing error happened Friday, with passholders being charged as much as four months-worth of payments all at once. Disney, in April, said that monthly payments for annual passes would be waived until the parks reopened. Many passholders took to social media to share shock and frustration after seeing hundreds of dollars charged to their credit card or bank accounts.

In a lawsuit filed in Orange County, passholders Sarah Heinman and Liza Bertran, both of Miami-Dade County, accused Disney of breach of contract. Heinman was charged $905, while Bertan was charged $520, according to the lawsuit.

“[The] defendant breached those contracts by charging amounts that were unauthorized,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit is seeking class-action status.

The same day the error occurred, Disney apologized and began reversing the charges. The company later sent an email to passholders.

"We regret that some of our passholders on the monthly payment program had authorization holds incorrectly applied to their accounts on July 3rd," an email to passholders read. "We realize this error caused confusion and frustration and we apologize to you for the inconvenience this caused."

Disney World is set to reopen its theme parks, starting with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday. Employees and passholders are among the first people to visit the parks during previews this week.