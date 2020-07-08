At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, toilet paper was a hot commodity. Now, a new shortage has customers nationwide pinching pennies.

What You Need To Know The U.S. is facing a coin shortage due to COVId-19 and the hault of coin production.

Now, companies are asking customers to bring exact change.

While the nation and big box stores are feeling the blow, from the Federal Reserve restricting coin orders, local businesses haven't noticed because of preparedness of local financial institutions. ​

You may have noticed big name stores posting signs asking customers for exact change or to use other forms of payment. Home improvement store Lowe’s is even telling customers if they don’t have exact change, coins would be provided on a store gift card.

Vice president of retail sales Janis Witchey says that’s because the nation is counting nickels and dimes.

“It’s a result of the US Mint cutting the production to keep their employees safe￼￼. And then there’s also contribution factor from the partial closure of the economy which in turn disrupted the normal flow of consumer buying and currency￼ exchange,” said Witchey.

While the nation and big box stores are feeling the blow, from the Federal Reserve restricting coin orders, local small businesses in Onondaga County say they haven’t noticed. Witchey says financial institutions had safety measures in place.

“We actually go through a preparedness exercise twice a year regarding pandemics. We also have a branch support department that monitors currency inflow and outflows of all the cash in within institutions. That department being very proactive ... prepared for the unexpected,” she said.

She says while the coin shortage was a result of COVID-19, it may push the country in the direction it was already going, cards, and contactless spending. Her advice to customers during a global pandemic and coin shortage? Use your cards. She says it’s safer and will be less of a hassle.

“Make sure they know you understand with your financial institution that there’s zero liability for fraud so that you can come in and be able to know that you are using a secure method to make purchases,” Witchey said.